Jackson Health System Deferring Planned Furloughs

The president of Jackson Health Systems has announced that they're "indefinitely deferring" planned furloughs and pay cuts for employees as the South Florida hospital system deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

President and CEO Carlos Migoya announced the decision in a letter Wednesday, a day after the Miami-Dade County Commission said the hospital network could draw on a $150 million line of credit.

"I hope we will be able to cancel these measures entirely as the federal and state responses to COVID-19 move forward," Migoya wrote. "While Jackson always operates on a narrow financial margin, we believe our foundation is strong enough to wait a little longer."

Migoya, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has announced the cuts last week. The plan involved furloughs for non-clinical workers and pay cuts for members of the executive and management teams.

Miami-Dade commissioners are expected to address the line of credit again at a public hearing on May 5.