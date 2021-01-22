Jackson Health System Partnering With Houses of Worship to Vaccinate More Seniors

Jackson Health System is partnering with several religious institutions in an effort to vaccinate more seniors, according to a news release.

The organization is teaming up with nearly 55 churches, synagogues and mosques in Miami-Dade County to reach seniors 65 years and older living in underserved communities.

Jackson plans to vaccinate 2,095 members of these religious institutions at its three vaccination sites Friday. The system launched the initiative last week with 23 churches and inoculated more than 1,600 seniors over the age of 65, the news release said.

Jackson’s goal is to vaccinate elderly residents who may not have access to the technology needed to secure appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Leaders of religious organizations will approach members of each congregation to get their names on a list, which is then submitted to Jackson for vaccine registration, the Miami Herald reported.