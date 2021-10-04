Jackson Health System to Begin Offering Booster Shots to Health Care Employees

The Jackson Health System will begin offering COVID-19 booster shots to its health care employees starting Tuesday, according to a news release.

The third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available to Jackson Health employees from October 5 to October 7. The hospital system said they may extend the dates depending on demand.

The announcement comes following a recommendation from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising those at high risk of exposure for COVID-19 get a booster shot six months after their second dose.

People at high risk of exposure include those 65 years of age and older and those who work in the health care industry.

Jackson was one of the first hospital systems to receive the Pfizer vaccine and started vaccinating employees in December 2020. In January 2021, Jackson launched a community vaccination program at three of its facilities in Miami-Dade County.

Booster shots will be administered starting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson Memorial Hospital, located at 1080 NW 19th Street.

According to the news release, the booster shots will only be available to Jackson Health employees.