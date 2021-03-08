covid vaccination

Jackson Health System to Expand Vaccination to Some Florida Residents 16+

Jackson will open its online appointment portal Monday and people who meet the necessary criteria can obtain an appointment as early as Tuesday

By Monica Galarza

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Jackson Health System announced Monday it is expanding its criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations at its three sites to include certain Florida residents ages 16 and older.

Beginning Tuesday, March 9, Jackson will vaccinate Florida residents in the following four categories:

  • Anyone ages 65 years or older.
  • If you are 50 to 64 years old with an ID showing you are school-site personnel at a K-12 school, a sworn law enforcement officer, or a firefighter.
  • If you are 18 years or older, and can attest that your physician recommended you to receive the vaccine due to your high-risk condition (no documentation is required)
  • If you are between 16-17 years old, and can attest that your physician recommended you to receive the vaccine due to your high-risk condition. No documentation or proof needed if you are in this category, but you are required to have a parent or legal guardian with you at your appointment to provide consent.

Jackson will open its online appointment portal Monday and people who meet the above-mentioned criteria can obtain an appointment for Tuesday.

Local

coronavirus pandemic 3 hours ago

Family, Friends Remember Broward Deputy Who Died From COVID-19

Florida Keys 3 hours ago

Key West Couple Accused of Kidnapping Man, Holding Him Hostage at Knifepoint

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Jackson will continue to update the public on appointment availability via Twitter and Instagram: @JacksonHealth. 

Jackson will also continue to send personalized invitations to existing Jackson patients with certain risk factors and provide them an opportunity to register without having to make appointments online.

This article tagged under:

covid vaccinationMiami-DadeBrowardjackson health system
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us