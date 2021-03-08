Jackson Health System to Expand Vaccination to Some Florida Residents 16+

Jackson Health System announced Monday it is expanding its criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations at its three sites to include certain Florida residents ages 16 and older.

Beginning Tuesday, March 9, Jackson will vaccinate Florida residents in the following four categories:

Anyone ages 65 years or older.

If you are 50 to 64 years old with an ID showing you are school-site personnel at a K-12 school, a sworn law enforcement officer, or a firefighter.

If you are 18 years or older, and can attest that your physician recommended you to receive the vaccine due to your high-risk condition (no documentation is required)

If you are between 16-17 years old, and can attest that your physician recommended you to receive the vaccine due to your high-risk condition. No documentation or proof needed if you are in this category, but you are required to have a parent or legal guardian with you at your appointment to provide consent.

Jackson will open its online appointment portal Monday and people who meet the above-mentioned criteria can obtain an appointment for Tuesday.

Jackson will continue to update the public on appointment availability via Twitter and Instagram: @JacksonHealth.

Jackson will also continue to send personalized invitations to existing Jackson patients with certain risk factors and provide them an opportunity to register without having to make appointments online.