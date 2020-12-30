Miami

Jackson Health to Begin Distributing COVID Vaccine to Patients Wednesday

Next week, Jackson will open an online platform for any resident in Miami-Dade County ages 65 and older to request an appointment

Jackson Health System is set to become the next facility in South Florida to begin the COVID-19 vaccination process for members of the elderly community.

Officials will begin Wednesday distributing the vaccine to more than 10,000 patients ages 65 and older receiving care at their facilities that are at special risk of contracting the virus.

Next week, Jackson will open an online platform for any resident in Miami-Dade County ages 65 and older to request an appointment. Once the request is granted, the person will get a call back with their appointment date and time.

Jackson Health Systems becomes the latest hospital facility to roll out their vaccination program to the general public, joining both Broward Health and the Clevelnad Clinic.

Broward Health opened their system Wednesday morning, but by 11 a.m. announced they had filled all open spots until February.

Cleveland Clinic announced they would also give vaccines to members of the public who meet certain criteria, including being ages 65 or older as well as first responders and those with high risk medical conditions. For more information on how to schedule an appointment, call 954-659-5950.

The Department of Health in Broward County announced Wednesday it would begin giving vaccinations to residents ages 65 and older starting Sunday. Residents can register for an appointment by clicking on this link, but are advised that appointments are limited at this time.

