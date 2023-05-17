Florida

Jacksonville Voters Elect Florida City's First Female Mayor

Donna Deegan, a former news anchor at the NBC affiliate in the city, is replacing Republican Lenny Curry, who was first elected in 2015 and couldn't run again because of term limits.

By The Associated Press

WTLV-TV

Voters in Jacksonville, Florida, elected the city's first female mayor on Tuesday.

Democrat Donna Deegan earned 52% of vote, beating Republican Daniel Davis, according to unofficial results. About 217,000 people voted in the race, for a turnout of 33%.

“Love won tonight, and we made history,” Deegan said in a statement. “We have a new day in Jacksonville because people chose unity over division—creating a broad coalition of people across the political spectrum that want a unified city.”

Davis conceded in a speech to supporters Tuesday night.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Deegan said she plans to focus on upgrading infrastructure, building an economy that works for everyone and improving access to healthcare.

Deegan is replacing Republican Lenny Curry, who was first elected in 2015 and couldn't run again because of term limits.

Jacksonville is Florida's most populous city, with about 950,000 residents.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaJacksonvilledonna deegan
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us