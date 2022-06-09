Jamaica Native Living in South Florida Promotes Home Country With Online Magazine

In a small office inside of his South Florida home, a local writer has built up an international audience.

Xavier Murphy, is the founder of Jamaicans.com, a popular online magazine.

“Jamaicans.com showcases Jamaica to the world,” said Murphy. “We showcase not only Jamaica, but Jamaicans and things Jamaicans are doing.”

Murphy has always been proud of his roots and is excited to share them.

“You have this small island that has influenced so many people,” said Murphy. “It’s given the world, reggae, Usain Bolt, Bob Marley, Jerk Chicken, Jerk Pork, Red Stripe Beer, Patty. There is so much Jamaica has given the world. I think that is what people love and why people come and visit our platform.”

Murphy immigrated to South Florida from Portmore, Jamaica about 30 years ago. In the 1990’s, he noticed when he searched Jamaica online, there was little to no information about the island available.

That’s when he took matters into his own hands.

“I said, ‘you know what? I had a print magazine before, let me transition from print to the web,’ said Murphy. “All of my friends looked at me like web? Internet? This is crazy.”

However, the once seemingly crazy idea has grown into the largest Jamaican-American platform in Florida.

“Without that team of people we wouldn’t be where we are today, plus the support of the community,” said Murphy. “I’m totally blown away and looking forward to the future.”

