Jamaican PM speaks exclusively to NBC6 after Rubio meeting

Jamaica’s Prime Minister visited South Florida one week after a high-profile meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness was set to host a town hall in Miramar Friday, speaking directly to the Jamaican diaspora living in South Florida about the progress of the island following a difficult hurricane season, lowering crime and economic progress.

Ahead of that meeting, he spoke exclusively to NBC6 about the meeting with Rubio, which led the Secretary of State to vow to revisit a travel warning against the island.

“It’s significant,” said Prime Minister Holness. “The travel advisory has had an adverse impact on tourism arrivals and negative impact on the image of the country. It’s important to state that tourists and American tourists in particular are extremely safe in Jamaica.”

Holness also responded to concerns about an increase in deportations as the Trump Administration continues cracking down on illegal immigration.

“We take our responsibility to the diaspora seriously,” he said. “So every Jamaican should be confident that they have a home to come back to, but I’m also very clear that when you come back to Jamaica you will follow the rules. We respect the sovereignty, authority and will of the United States in ensuring that there rules are followed for persons [people] that migrate here.”

Holness said the island has had strides, lowering crime and working to bounce back from COVID-19.

“A major touch point was bringing down our national debt, from as high as 140% to now we are at 68% of GDP,” said Holness. “But one of the things in particularly proud of is bringing down the unemployment rate.”

The public has a chance to ask questions during a Friday town hall called “An Evening with the Prime Minister.” Doors were set to open at 5 p.m. at Christway Baptist Church in Miramar.