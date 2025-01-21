Jan. 6 defendant cuts off ankle monitor in celebration after Trump pardon

Amid cheers and applause, 44-year-old Gabriel Garcia cut off his ankle monitor as soon as President Donald Trump made good on his promise to pardon Jan. 6 defendants.

Garcia is among the roughly 1,500 defendants who were granted a full, complete and unconditional pardon.

"Four years of this on me, four years, and I'm just happy to be able to get out of the way and get back to a normal life," he said.

The former Army captain says the weight of the charges against him affected everything from his roofing business to his freedom. But on Monday he said he was free at last.

"I just walked in the Capitol to peacefully protest," Garcia said. "I’m not charged with violence, I didn’t hurt anybody, I didn’t destroy property – so, therefore, yes, it’s very accurate what he did today in giving us that full pardon."

The sweeping pardons included people who were convicted of assaulting law enforcement officers that day. Some of the violence was captured on video.

Miami native and former national chairman of the Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years for seditious conspiracy – the longest sentence handed down to a Jan. 6 defendant.

His mother, Zuny Tarrio, posted on X on Monday: "TARRIO IS FREE!!!"

"He also knew that President Trump is going to do the correct thing, so he has a lot of faith and he still believes in our justice system and our constitution," she said.

Zuny Tarrio joined Gabriel and others at Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine in Doral to celebrate.

As for Garcia, now that the pardons are official, there’s one thing he wants to do.

"Believe it or not, helping out other fellow J6ers that are in prison, and I’m going to make sure they get out and get wherever they need to be tonight – doesn’t matter if I have to drive anywhere across the country," he said.

Garcia is planning on heading north Monday night to be there as one of his friends gets out of prison. He also plans on writing a book about everything he experienced these last four years.