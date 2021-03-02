Miami

Janitor Accused of Stealing $135,000 From Miami Cash Handling Business

Jamarcus Kendrell Evans, 25, was arrested Monday on a charge of grand theft over $100,000

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A janitor at a cash handling and security company in Miami is accused of stealing bags containing more than $135,000 in cash.

Jamarcus Kendrell Evans, 25, was arrested Monday on a charge of grand theft over $100,000, a first-degree felony, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, Evans had worked as a janitor at Loomis, located at 1089 Northwest 20th Street.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Jamarcus Evans

The branch manager told investigators that Evans was caught on camera leaving the company's packroom with the bags of cash on Feb. 22 and 23, the report said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

Florida 2 hours ago

Coast Guard Suspends Search for Pilot, 87, Off Florida Coast

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Florida to Lower Flags to Honor Victims of COVID-19 Pandemic: DeSantis

The total amount stolen was around $135,600, the report said.

Evans appeared in bond court Tuesday where he was appointed a public defender and given house arrest with a GPS monitor or an alternate bond of $10,000.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us