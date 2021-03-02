Janitor Accused of Stealing $135,000 From Miami Cash Handling Business

A janitor at a cash handling and security company in Miami is accused of stealing bags containing more than $135,000 in cash.

Jamarcus Kendrell Evans, 25, was arrested Monday on a charge of grand theft over $100,000, a first-degree felony, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, Evans had worked as a janitor at Loomis, located at 1089 Northwest 20th Street.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The branch manager told investigators that Evans was caught on camera leaving the company's packroom with the bags of cash on Feb. 22 and 23, the report said.

The total amount stolen was around $135,600, the report said.

Evans appeared in bond court Tuesday where he was appointed a public defender and given house arrest with a GPS monitor or an alternate bond of $10,000.