Janitor accused of stealing Rolexes from traveler at Miami International Airport

A janitor was arrested after police said he stole a pair of pricey Rolex watches from a traveler at Miami International Airport.

Alberto Rabanal, 57, was arrested Monday on two counts of grand theft, records showed.

According to an arrest report, the victim had arrived at MIA on Aug. 22 on a flight from Lisbon, Portugal.

He cleared customs and was on the second level of Terminal J where he was waiting for a ride share when someone removed his duty-free bag that he left unattended for a short time, the report said.

The bag contained two Rolex watches valued at around $60,000.

Surveillance video showed an employee of a cleaning services company approach the bag and look inside.

He was seen removing a sweater before he found a black case holding the two Rolexes, then removed the watches from the bag and put the sweater back inside

He then put the duty-free bag inside a regular garbage bag then threw it in a garbage can, the report said.

The employee in the video was later identified as Rabanal, the report said.

Detectives went to Rabanal's home where he led them to the watches, which were on top of his dresser, the report said.

He confessed to the theft and was arrested and booked into jail.

In court Tuesday, Rabanal was granted a $7,500 bond and appointed a public defender.