Jazz in The Gardens Returns to Hard Rock Stadium This Saturday and Sunday

Some of the top musical acts in hip hop, R&B and jazz will take the stage this weekend for the 15th annual Jazz in The Gardens Musical Festival.

The event, held Saturday and Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, will feature acts including Miami native Rick Ross along with superstars like Mary J. Blige, The Isley Brothers, SWV and The Roots among others.

"In an abundance of caution, the festival did not happen for the past two years due to COVID-19. It’s coming back in 2022, and we will do so in a safe way following all the CDC protocols," Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris said. "We look forward to celebrating with our residents and people from all over the world."

The 15th annual event also showcases an eclectic mix of goods and great buys in the Merchandise Village and delicious, exotic cuisine in the Food Village.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information and to purchase tickets, click on this link.

NBC 6 is a media partner of Jazz in the Gardens.