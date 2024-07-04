Jeffrey Epstein survivors recount trauma following release of grand jury transcripts

Two women who survived Jeffrey Epstein's abuse recounted their traumatic experiences following the release of the transcripts of the grand jury investigation.

Sex trafficking and abuse victims shared their stories at the Kravis Center this week in a room filled with counselors and therapists during a lunch organized by the Children's Healing Institute after the publication of over 150 pages of grand jury investigation transcripts from 2006 that examined the accusations of sexual trafficking and rape against Epstein.

Courtney Wild said she was taken to Epstein's mansion in Palm Beach when she was just 14 years old. She recalled that the deal was simple: Give an older man a massage for $200.

Her voice broke as she recounted what happened.

"I felt so dirty and ugly, and embarrassed, what just happened?" Wild said. "And I'm also trying to process the $200 that I have in my hand because at that time, it felt like so much."

She claimed that Epstein had a predilection for 14, 15 and 16-year-old girls

"He wanted that innocence and he wanted to break that person down," she said.

Another survivor, Hailey Robson, was 15 years old when she met Epstein.

"I was massaging him on his back and then when he turned over, the towel came off, and I was in my underwear completely shocked, because this is not what I was told," she said.

Robson explained that many sexual predators like Epstein seek out victims from broken or abusive homes.

"I wanted to give everybody a clear understanding of how these things happen and what grooming really looks like in real fast time," Wild said.

After their speeches, both survivors met in private sessions with the counselors where they were able to ask deeper and more personal questions that would prepare them for their careers in helping future patients.