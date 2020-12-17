JetBlue Adding Service to Miami and Key West Airports

JetBlue is expanding their routes across the country and adding flights to Miami and Key West.

The airline will begin daily non-stop service between Miami International Airport and New York’s JFK, Newark Liberty, Boston Logan and Los Angeles International beginning February 11, 2021.

Flights between MIA and L.A. will include JetBlue's Mint premium service.

MIA is the busiest airport in the U.S. that isn't currently served by JetBlue.

“JetBlue’s historic launch into Miami-Dade County with up to 14 daily flights is great news for our families, tourism industry, and business community, as we work to help our economy rebound from the pandemic,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement.

JetBlue will also be flying to Key West International Airport for the first time, with flights to and from New York and Boston. The seasonal flights will begin Feb. 11 and run through April.