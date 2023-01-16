Palm Beach County

JetBlue Flight Forced to Land at Palm Beach Airport After Plane Strikes Bird

The flight from Palm Beach International Airport to LaGuardia Airport turned around just minutes after takeoff following the strike

By NBC 6

tripadvisor jetblue
TripAdvisor

A JetBlue Airlines flight from West Palm Beach to New York City was forced to turn around and land Sunday morning after the plane struck a bird.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV said the flight from Palm Beach International Airport to LaGuardia Airport turned around just minutes after takeoff following the strike.

No injures were reported on the plane and the flight took off once again seven and a half hours after the first attempt.

"It was like a split second of panic...that resulted in this audible reaction on the plane,” said passenger Brian Healy. "I felt then adrenaline and there was total quiet on the plane, and then there was relief when the plane came to a stop."

An email from JetBlue read "Our team is working to accommodate customers on later flights" while trying to book passengers on other flights.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountyJetBluebird hits plane
