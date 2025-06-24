JetBlue to cease services at Miami International Airport as it seeks to cut costs

JetBlue Airways will no longer provide services at Miami International Airport, after its final flight there on September 3rd, 2025.

JetBlue said it is looking to eliminate less profitable routes, with MIA being one as it is not a key hub for the company.

The airline only operates a single route from MIA, that runs one to two times daily to Boston's Logan International Airport.

According to JetBlue Corporate Communications, the company decided that it was best to free aircrafts for new routes and end a small number of unprofitable flights, which ultimately included their Boston-Miami route.

The company will provide customers with a full refund or the chance to fly via Fort Lauderdale.

Last week. JetBlue Airways CEO Joanna Geraghty told staff the carrier is implementing a host of new cost cuts as softer-than-expected travel demand is making break-even operating margins this year "unlikely."

"We're hopeful demand and bookings will rebound, but even a recovery won't fully offset the ground we've lost this year and our path back to profitability will take longer than we'd hoped. That means we're still relying on borrowed cash to keep the airline running," Geraghty said in a note to staff dated Monday, which was seen by CNBC.

U.S. carriers have announced plans to trim capacity, particularly in the second half of the year, as bookings for domestic travel came in weaker than expected this year and fares fell. Airfare in May was down 7.3% compared with last year, according to U.S. Department of Labor's inflation report. JetBlue and other airlines pulled their 2025 financial forecasts, citing economic uncertainty that executives said made it difficult to predict demand.