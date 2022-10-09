Jets Dominate Dolphins After Knocking Bridgewater Out of Game on First Play

The Teddy Bridgewater era as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins lasted a lot shorter than people thought - one play to be exact.

Bridgewater was knocked out of the game on the first play and Miami was not able to find any answers in a 40-17 loss to the rival New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. It was the second straight loss for a Dolphins team after winning the first three games of the season.

The Miami native exited the game after taking a safety on the first offensive play for Miami (3-2). Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner drilled Bridgewater in the end zone, and the team was awarded two points as Bridgewater was flagged for intentional grounding.

Bridgewater was taken to the locker room with an elbow injury and later ruled out after entering the concussion protocol. Bridgewater was starting after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion Sept. 29 at Cincinnati. That came four days after Tagovailoa took a hit against Buffalo that caused him to slam to the ground. He appeared disoriented afterward and stumbled as he tried to get to his feet, but later returned after clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol.

He was replaced by rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, who played in first NFL game after being a seventh round pick of the Dolphins in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Kansas State.

The Jets would take a 12-0 lead before Miami running back Raheem Mostert got his first touchdown since November 2020 to cut the deficit. He would finish the day with 113 yards rushing on 18 carries.

New York (3-2) added a touchdown from quarterback Zach Wilson on a 1-yard run before Miami tight end Durham Smythe ran in from one yard out to cut the lead to 19-14 at the half.

The Dolphins scored first in the third quarter on a 46-yard field goal from kicker Jason Sanders that cut the lead to 19-17, but he would miss a 54-yard attempt with just over 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter that would have given Miami the lead.

The Jets would turn around and drive down the field, with a one-yard touchdown run from running back Michael Carter. Thompson would be sacked and fumble on the next offensive play, which led to a five-yard touchdown run from running back Breece Hall. A 15-yard touchdown run by former Miami Hurricane star Braxton Berrios sealed just the third win for the Jets over the Dolphins in the last 13 meetings.

Thompson ended the game 19 for 33 passing for 166 yards and one interception. Tyreek Hill led all Miami receivers with seven catches for 47 yards. Wilson went 14 for 21 passing for 210 yards for the Jets while Hall led New York with 97 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving.

It was New York's first win over an AFC East opponent since the final game of the 2019 season. The two teams will meet again in the regular season finale January 8 at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami returns home next Sunday to face the Minnesota Vikings with kickoff schedule for 1 p.m.