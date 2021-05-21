Jewelry, Collectibles and More at Unclaimed Property Auction in Miami

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry, collector's items and more will be auctioned off Saturday in Miami.

The items on the auction block belong to the state of Florida after going unclaimed. They include vintage baseball cards, rare coins and more.

The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions.

The proceeds generated by the auction are credited to the owners’ accounts and are claimable forever. Until claimed, these funds are used to help support public education in Florida.

The auction begins Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Marriott Miami Airport, 1201 S Le Jeune Rd Building A.

Anyone who thinks they may have unclaimed property can visit FLTreasureHunt.gov.