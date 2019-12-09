Jewish Groups Denounce President Trump’s Comments at South Florida Event

Jewish groups across the country are denouncing comments made by President Donald Trump during a South Florida event this weekend deemed anti-Semitic in which he said some would vote for him again to dodge a wealth tax that, at this point, doesn't exist.

The Huffington Post reports the comments came during an event at the Israeli American Council National Summit held Saturday in Hollywood, where Trump spoke to the crowd and referred to some as “brutal killers” and said they would have no choice but to vote for him in 2020.

“A lot of you are in the real estate business because I know you very well. You’re brutal killers. Not nice people at all. But you have to vote for me; you have no choice,” Trump told the crowd while also taking a shot at Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren using a slur directed at Native Americans.

“You’re not going to vote for Pocahontas, I can tell you that,” Trump said. “You’re not going to vote for the wealth tax. Even if you don’t like me; some of you don’t. Some of you I don’t like at all, actually. And you’re going to be my biggest supporters because you’ll be out of business in about 15 minutes.”

In a statement, the executive director of the Jewish Democratic Council of America called the comments “vile and bigoted.”

“Trump’s deeply offensive remarks ... including his unconscionable repeating of negative stereotypes that have been used historically to target Jews, only reinforce our belief ... that Donald Trump is the biggest threat to American Jews,” Halie Soifer wrote in a statement.

Earlier in 2019, The National Congress of American Indians condemning Trump’s “continued use of the name ‘Pocahontas’ as an insult for political gain in a statement issued.