What look will Jimmy Butler be sporting at the 2024 NBA Media Day? Here's a recap of his past looks

In Miami, NBA Media Day used to be all about getting a first look at the year's team, but now we want to know what look will Jimmy Butler be sporting.

His appearance during his first three seasons with the Miami Heat were pretty standard, but in 2022, 'Jimmy Buckets' showed up with a brand new hair-do that had social media buzzing.

And last year, Butler went from long locks to what he called his "emo" look.

"I'm emo, leave me alone," Butler told reporters.

The new hairstyle was paired with black nail polish and fake facial piercings, which once again, went viral on social media.

In fact, a video recorded by NBC6 Anchor Kris Anderson and posted on Instagram received more than 19 million views.

So what will this year's look be? We're about to find out.

As for the Miami Heat, this past season ended in disappointment.

The team lost in the first round of the Playoffs to the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics, just a year after they made it to the NBA Finals.

But Miami was shorthanded against Boston with both Butler and Terry Rozier missing the series with injuries.

And this year's team will look almost identical to last year's.

The veterans -- Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love and Rozier will be joined by the younger stars Tyler Herro, Jamie Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic.

Bam is fresh off his gold medal win with Team USA at the Paris Olympics and inked a five-year, $166 million contract extension with the Miami Heat.