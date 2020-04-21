JLo and A-Rod Feeding Thousands of Displaced Hospitality Workers in South Florida

Power couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are using their latest business venture to provide thousands of meals to displaced South Florida hospitality workers.

The pair is donating 20,000 meal kits with nonprofit Food Rescue US - Miami, through their food company Tiller & Hatch Supply Co.

Meal kits were distributed by the Newport Beachside Resort Hotel over the past weekend and at the Vagabond Hotel on Tuesday. Another distribution was being held Thursday at The Sylvester.

Each meal kit includes all the ingredients needed to prepare a meal for a family of four.

“I think that this is an awesome thing that they are doing for us since we work in the industry and right now it’s very hard for us to get money and we really appreciate this," said Freddy Vargas.