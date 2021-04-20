JobFairX To Host Miami Virtual Career Fair to Help Those Displaced By COVID-19

JobFairX will be hosting the Miami Virtual Career Fair to help job seekers displaced by COVID-19 find a new career on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event will give job seekers the opportunity to meet with more than 25 employers including: Costco Wholesale, Google, Cardinal Health, and many more.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

COVID-19 displaced more than 700,000 people in Florida. This event will allow job seekers to be interviewed on the spot virtually.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering so employers will have access to it. Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.

To register for the event, click here.