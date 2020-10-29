Florida

Jobless Claims in Florida Dropped Nearly a Quarter Last Week

By Associated Press

Getty Images

New jobless claims in Florida last week dipped by almost a quarter from the previous week, according to figures released Thursday from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Floridians filed 30,874 new jobless claims last week, down from 40,070 claims the previous week.

Last week's claims marked a continuing downward trend in the number of Floridians applying for unemployment benefits.

The Department of Labor attributed the declines to fewer layoffs in agriculture, retail, construction and service industries.

Meanwhile, Florida on Thursday reported 4,198 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state total since March to 794,624 cases. Florida also reported 79 new deaths, raising the total number of deaths from the new coronavirus to 16,854 fatalities.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

