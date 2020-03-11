Joe Biden Cancels Florida Campaign Rally Over Coronavirus Concern

Amid concerns over the potential spread of the coronavirus, former Vice President Joe Biden has cancelled a planned rally in Florida this week.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports Biden cancelled the rally scheduled for Thursday in Tampa and will instead speak from his home state of Delaware.

The decision came on a night where Biden won four states, further distancing himself from Senator Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination ahead of Florida’s primary that is scheduled for March 17th.

Both Biden and Sanders cancelled rallies in Ohio on Tuesday over concerns with the virus while their debate scheduled for Sunday in Arizona will now go on without a studio audience according to both campaigns and the Democratic National Committee.