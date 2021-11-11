COVID-19

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids 5-11

COVID-19 vaccine appointments will open Monday for children aged 5 to 11 at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children aged 5-11 on Monday.

The hospital will open appointments on Monday, Nov. 15, and begin administering on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Appointments will only be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, parents can register their child via Memorial’s MyChart or call 954-276-5500.

The news from Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital comes after the Center for Disease Control gave final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids aged 5-11 on Nov. 2.

