Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital to Vaccinate Qualifying Patients Ages 16-17

Memorial Healthcare System announced Tuesday that it is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to include current Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital patients who are 16 or 17 years old with certain high-risk medical conditions.
Eligible patients must be permanent or seasonal Florida residents and must have completed a Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital physician office in-person or telehealth visit, or must have visited a JDCH or Memorial Healthcare System Emergency Department, 24/7 Clinic, urgent care centers or hospitals within the last 12 months for one of the qualifying high-risk medical conditions.
Among the conditions are:
- Asthma
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Congestive Heart Failure
- Coronary Artery Disease
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Down Syndrome
- Heart Transplant
- HIV
- Hypertension
- Kidney Transplant
- Obesity (BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2)
- Sickle cell disease
- Thalassemia
- Type 1 & 2 diabetes mellitus
For more information on vaccinations at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital: click here.