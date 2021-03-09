covid-19 vaccine

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital to Vaccinate Qualifying Patients Ages 16-17

By Monica Galarza

Memorial Healthcare System announced Tuesday that it is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to include current Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital patients who are 16 or 17 years old with certain high-risk medical conditions.

Eligible patients must be permanent or seasonal Florida residents and must have completed a Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital physician office in-person or telehealth visit, or must have visited a JDCH or Memorial Healthcare System Emergency Department,  24/7 Clinic, urgent care centers or hospitals within the last 12 months for one of the qualifying high-risk medical conditions.

Among the conditions are:

  • Asthma
  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
  • Congestive Heart Failure
  • Coronary Artery Disease
  • Cystic Fibrosis
  • Down Syndrome
  • Heart Transplant
  • HIV
  • Hypertension
  • Kidney Transplant
  • Obesity (BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2)
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Thalassemia
  • Type 1 & 2 diabetes mellitus

For more information on vaccinations at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital: click here.

