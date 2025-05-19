Joe's Stone Crab announces it's lowering prices to hold true to founding motto

Patrons of the iconic Miami Beach restaurant Joe's Stone Crab will be happy to hear its most recent announcement: prices are coming down.

"Our summer season is starting and, while prices everywhere else are going up, Joe's is bringing our prices down," a statement from the company reads.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The fourth-generation owned South Florida staple announced the change on Instagram, saying in a statement addressed to Miami that it was a decision made in order to hold true to a founding motto.

Here's what to know.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Why is Joe's Stone Crab bringing down prices?

"When I was a kid growing up at Joe's, Mom would always say, 'Everyone should be able to come to Joe's and enjoy a meal, no matter who they are or where they come from.' She undoubtedly learned that from my grandfather, Jesse. And Jesse certainly learned that from my great-grandfather Joe, the guy who started Joe's," the Instagram post, attributed to COO Stephen Sawitz, reads. "And that brings us to today."

Sawitz went on to announce that the business would be lowering prices.

"Because no matter how chaotic things seem, there will always be one thing of which you can be certain: 'Everyone can come to Joe's and enjoy a meal, no matter who you are or where you're from.' It's just the right thing to do," the statement reads.

What menu items will be less expensive?

According to the restaurant, "a bunch" of menu items, including the eponymous stone crabs, will cost less.

"We're bringing down the price of stone crabs. We're bringing down the price of a bunch of other menu items...even our Fried 1/2 Chicken is down to just $7.95," the post reads.

The fried chicken was previously priced at $8.95.

The menu available online appears to only reflect the price drop of the fried chicken, so it's not clear what other favorites may be going for less.

When will the new prices take effect?

The Instagram post mentions the summer season, but doesn't say when exactly customers can expect the price drop.

The online menu appears to only reflect the new price for the fried chicken, so it's not clear when other favorites may be going for less.

Tell me more about this founding motto

The restaurant's website has a section on pricing in its FAQ page.

It says that despite its reputation, "the philosophy at Joe’s, for the past 100-plus years, is that everyone should be able to afford a meal at Joe’s."

It does offer a disclaimer, though.

"But, if you’re coming for stone crabs, be prepared. Stone crabs are seasonal, they are rare, and market prices are negotiated at the docks with the fisherman based on availability," the website reads. "This means that the price is always 'market price.' We set the price based on what the fishermen charge us. Like any other commodity, when stone crabs are plentiful, the price goes down, but when the fishermen aren’t catching them, the price goes up."