Jogger Injured While Running Away From Coyote at Coral Springs Park

A South Florida man is recovering after he says he injured his leg while trying to run away from a coyote – a sighting that indefinitely shut down a Coral Springs park.

A South Florida man is recovering after he says he broke his leg while trying to run away from a coyote - a sighting that indefinitely shut down a Coral Springs park.

Isaiah Presendieu and Michael Principato were working out Tuesday evening at Three Mountains Park when all of a sudden, a coyote started running after them.

“First, it was coming towards (Principato), and when it saw me, it started chasing me, and I was running down the hill, fell and broke my leg," Presendieu said.

Principato said the coyote was circling him before he went after Presendieu. Principato even removed his shoe and swatted at the coyote, hoping to scare it off.

Coral Springs police said a resident came to their defense and fired a gunshot at the coyote, which caused it to run away. The animal was not struck.

Coyote sightings are common at the park during the evenings, residents said. Even though the animal didn't hurt anyone, city officials decided to close the park indefinitely for police to relocate any coyotes.

