‘Lives and livelihoods at risk': John Morales' take on forecasters losing critical hurricane tool

Forecasters will lose another hurricane monitoring and forecasting tool by Monday. It adds to the incomprehensible affront to science which is putting lives and livelihoods at risk.

A service change notice distributed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Wednesday afternoon stated, “users should expect all […] data from […the] Special Sensor Microwave Imager Sounder (SSMIS) to be terminated,” adding, “this service change and termination will be permanent.”

The SSMIS instruments, which fly aboard three weather satellites operated by NOAA in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), provide critical information that regular weather satellites can’t.

When you look at satellite pictures during a TV weathercast, you’re either looking at what the plain eye can see from space, known as the visible spectrum, or an infrared picture. The infrared wavelength allows satellites to “see” clouds at night. Microwaves have even longer wavelengths than infrared. That allows the SSMIS sensors to penetrate through clouds and see what is happening under them.

Central and southern Florida’s NWS offices are currently 19 to 39 percent understaffed. Hurricane Specialist John Morales is worried.

The ability to peer under the clouds of a developing tropical cyclone is critically important for hurricane specialists, including those at the National Hurricane Center (NHC). With two-thirds of all Atlantic basin storms out of reach for aircraft reconnaissance, SSMIS does yeoman’s work in monitoring storms in real time.

By being able to accurately locate the center of a hurricane, especially fledgling ones in which the eye hasn’t cleared out, SSMIS is indispensable for storm tracking. The proper placement of a hurricane’s exact center provides the good, precise data that weather forecast models need to be able to project what will happen to a storm.

For those models, it’s “garbage in, garbage out.” And if we don’t know where exactly a hurricane is in the first place because it’s too far out at sea and it’s the middle of the night, it’s likely we’ll get a more inaccurate forecast product.

SSMIS also allows for more frequent monitoring of tropical cyclones. While there are other microwave weather sensors on satellites in polar orbit, starting Monday the loss of SSMIS will bring a 50% reduction in data scans. Since models aren’t always right and hurricane forecasters aren’t either, not being able to follow the lifecycle of a storm on a nearly continuous basis can lead to unpleasant, costly, and potentially deadly surprises.

Early on in my career, when satellite microwave data was scarce, I remember many occasions in which the first visible satellite pictures of the morning revealed a much more intense hurricane than predicted. With only coarse infrared imagery available to forecasters, the overnight tightening of a storm’s circulation or the early onset of a rapid intensification cycle was missed. As you might image, such instances would lead to NHC forecasters scrambling to update the advisories and warnings.

I don’t need to remind you that rapid intensification cycles are happening more frequently today due to global warming. Nearly 80 percent of all major hurricanes—category 3, 4 and 5 systems described by NHC as devastating and catastrophic—undergo rapid intensification.

Today, we’re all on a time machine collectively taking us back to the previous century.

Combine the dropping of half of the microwave scans of tropical storms with the loss of data from missing weather balloon launches brought on by cuts to NOAA and the National Weather Service, plus the risk of a radar or aircraft breakdown and/or mission cancellation because of a lack of trained technicians, and we’re back to tracking hurricanes like it’s 1999.

Except this isn’t a party. And people could die.