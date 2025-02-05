Join NBC6 and Telemundo 51 for the 61st Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival. The three-day annual event, consistently ranked among the nation’s top art festivals, is a cultural hub and a place to see and be seen.

Set along the picturesque waterfront of Biscayne Bay, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, present by First Horizon Bank, offers something for everyone, from stunning works of art to hands-on activities, live performances, and immersive family-friendly areas. With 285 internationally acclaimed artists, the festival celebrates creativity, where art, community, and inspiration converge.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Stop by the NBC6 booth, located near the McFarlane Road entrance, to meet our team, have some fun, snap some pics and grab some swag. We'll be there all weekend and look forward to seeing you.

The festival continues to be a must-visit destination for art lovers from around the globe. But it is more than an art show — it’s a family-friendly cultural journey packed with interactive experiences.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Festival Highlights:

The Hard Rock & Guitar Hotel Stacks: Live music returns to Peacock Park, accompanied by live mural painting and interactive DIY activities for all to enjoy!

Live music returns to Peacock Park, accompanied by live mural painting and interactive DIY activities for all to enjoy! Arts & Drafts Beer Garden presented by Wynwood Brewery: Sip on craft beers from Wynwood Brewery and witness live artistry in action at the Arts & Drafts Beer Garden, showcasing the talents of Miami’s skilled craftsmen.

Inner Artist: Engage in artistic exploration through painting, crafting, and performances at Regatta Park.

Engage in artistic exploration through painting, crafting, and performances at Regatta Park. Creative Corner powered by Home Depot: Let the kids take charge of creativity at this exciting Home Depot-powered activation!

Let the kids take charge of creativity at this exciting Home Depot-powered activation! Young Collectors Club: In this empowering introduction to art collecting, kids aged 5-12 can purchase their own piece of art for just $5.

In this empowering introduction to art collecting, kids aged 5-12 can purchase their own piece of art for just $5. Collectors Club presented by First Horizon Bank: Upgrade your festival experience with a special Collectors Club ticket! Enjoy the luxury of the exclusive Collectors Club Lounge, complete with an open bar, light bites, and air-conditioned restrooms.

Dates and Hours:

Saturday, February 15, 2025: 10 AM – 6 PM

Sunday, February 16, 2025: 10 AM – 6 PM

Monday, February 17, 2025: 10 AM – 5 PM

Tickets: Available online starting at $30++ and at the door for $35++

Parking: Street and garage parking options are available. People are encouraged to use the Metro and Ryde Share options.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.