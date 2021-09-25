Jose Diaz-Balart Shifts Role at Telemundo to Join Weekday Lineup at MSNBC

Award-winning news anchor Jose Diaz-Balart who has led various programs at Telemundo Network during the span of two decades is stepping down from his current role as evening news anchor to focus on a broader role with the Spanish Network as he readies to add hosting duties during the 10am slot at MSNBC all while continuing to anchor “Weekend Nightly News” on Saturdays.

“I’m privileged to anchor MSNBC’s 10 a.m. hour to report on the issues that matter to all communities across America,” said Díaz-Balart. “It has been my honor to serve as the anchor of ‘Noticias Telemundo’ where we rigorously cover the most important news for the Latino community.”

Diaz-Balart signed off during the 630pm news on Friday (9/24) ending a 12-year long run with “Noticias Telemundo” but will continue to anchor and report monthly specials and breaking news events with the network.

“It’s an extraordinary privilege for any newsroom to have José among its ranks,” said Luis Fernandez, president of Noticias Telemundo. “Throughout his career he has shown an unwavering commitment to covering stories and issues that impact the Latino community in the United States. His expanded role across the three networks is a testament to his many talents and a recognition of his position as one of the most distinguished journalists on television.”

The news anchor who worked in radio and print in the early 80s, established himself as a television reporter in Miami when he worked at WTVJ from 1988 til 1996.

In 2016 Diaz-Balart became the first journalist to anchor two different news casts on separate broadcast networks in English and Spanish when he took over the Saturday edition of “NBC Nightly News.”

“I look forward to this unique role where I can reach different audiences in English and Spanish across the NBCUniversal News Group and Telemundo.” said Diaz-Balart.

“Jose Diaz-Balart Reports” premieres next Monday September 27th on MSNBC.