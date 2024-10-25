Miami

José Martí statue vandalized in Miami, organization says

The bust of the Cuban poet and symbol of the island's struggle for independence from Spain was found completely removed from the top of a monument outside Municipios de Cuba en el Exilio.

By NBC6

A statue of José Martí was found vandalized in Miami, prompting response from U.S. Rep. Carlos A. Giménez.

The bust of Martí, a Cuban writer considered a national hero for his role in securing the island's independence from Spain, was found destroyed on Tuesday, outside Municipios de Cuba en el Exilio (or Municipalities of Cuba in Exile, in English) at 4610 NW 7th Street.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Pictures shared by the organization and Giménez show the statue on the floor, completely removed from the top of a monument, which also sustained damages.

Miami police said the vandalism was reported on Thursday at around 10:17 a.m.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"This is absolutely a profound act of hatred towards the civil and patriotic organizations that are legally established in this exile community and particularly our organization that was established in 1963," a statement from Municipalities of Cuba in Exile reads.

Police did not provide further information about the vandalism.

Local

Weather Oct 15

Redesign alert! NBC6 South Florida app has a new, customizable weather section

Miami Beach 3 hours ago

2 men posed as rideshare drivers to commit robberies in Miami Beach: Police

Giménez said in a post on X that he fully condemned the "pathetic, hateful attack against our Cuban exile community in Miami," adding that the perpetrators "must be brought to justice!"

This article tagged under:

Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us