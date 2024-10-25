José Martí statue vandalized in Miami, organization says

A statue of José Martí was found vandalized in Miami, prompting response from U.S. Rep. Carlos A. Giménez.

The bust of Martí, a Cuban writer considered a national hero for his role in securing the island's independence from Spain, was found destroyed on Tuesday, outside Municipios de Cuba en el Exilio (or Municipalities of Cuba in Exile, in English) at 4610 NW 7th Street.

Pictures shared by the organization and Giménez show the statue on the floor, completely removed from the top of a monument, which also sustained damages.

Miami police said the vandalism was reported on Thursday at around 10:17 a.m.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

🚨I FULLY CONDEMN THE PATHETIC, HATEFUL ATTACK AGAINST OUR CUBAN EXILE COMMUNITY IN MIAMI.



THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS REPREHENSIBLE CRIME MUST BE BROUGHT TO JUSTICE! pic.twitter.com/HfkmUUkjfJ — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) October 25, 2024

"This is absolutely a profound act of hatred towards the civil and patriotic organizations that are legally established in this exile community and particularly our organization that was established in 1963," a statement from Municipalities of Cuba in Exile reads.

Police did not provide further information about the vandalism.

Giménez said in a post on X that he fully condemned the "pathetic, hateful attack against our Cuban exile community in Miami," adding that the perpetrators "must be brought to justice!"