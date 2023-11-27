Joy and anxiety as more hostages freed on day 4 of cease-fire

On day four of the four-day cease-fire arrangement, Hamas released 15 hostages, including four foreign nationals and 11 women and children. In exchange, Israel released 33 prisoners, people charged with serious crimes including attempted murder.

Among those returned to Israel was Hila Rotem, who turned 13 on Monday while her mother, Raaya Rotem, is still being held hostage in Gaza.

“She’s celebrating her 13th birthday free without her mother — we need to bring her home, we need to bring Raaya Rotem home. Part of the cease-fire agreement was that mothers and children were not to be separated,” said Samantha Lerman, who is Raaya’s cousin by marriage. “You can’t trust what a terrorist organization says, we just want to bring all the hostages home.”

“In one hand we’re super happy and excited to hear the great news they released Hila, but at the same time, we’re sad, we don’t know what’s going on with Raaya,” said Raaya’s cousin, Nir Lerman.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Hila was released at the same time as Emily Hand, and the two girls were kidnapped at the same time as well. They were having a sleepover at Hila’s house.

Four-year-old American Abigail Idan is also free now, but she’s an orphan. Hamas murdered each of the toddler’s parents in front of her.

Former NBC News correspondent Martin Fletcher’s wife has been deeply impacted by the terrorist attack. Hamas released eight members of their family who were being held hostage. Three were killed in the terrorist attack, and one is still in captivity.

“Tears of anguish turned to tears of joy, and she’s the first one that said, that’s just our family, what about the rest?” Fletcher said, referring to his wife’s reaction.

Roughly 190 kidnapped civilians are still being held in Gaza. Samantha and Nir Lerman said they support cease-fires if hostages are released, but they also support defeating and eliminating Hamas, for the good of Israel and, they say, for the good of Palestinians living under a regime that constantly puts them in harm’s way.