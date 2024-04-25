Joyriding 15-year-old facing charges in Hialeah crash that killed aunt and niece: Police

A 15-year-old who was joyriding in his parents' car when he fatally struck an SUV in Hialeah, killing a woman and her aunt, has been arrested and is facing serious charges, police said.

Hialeah Police confirmed Thursday that the teen was arrested on two counts of vehicular manslaughter and three counts of driving without a license causing death or injury in connection with the crash.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in the ​​400 block of Southeast 5th Street.

Hialeah Police officials said the teen had taken his parents' car out for a ride with friends when he crashed into another car at an intersection.

Inside the other car were a mother, her daughter, and an aunt who had gone out to buy food.

According to police, investigators discovered that two seconds before impact the teen was driving 83 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone.

"Three minors. The driver, 14 years old, no license, decided to take the parents’ car for a joyride and these are the consequences," Hialeah Police spokesman Eddie Rodriguez said Wednesday.

After the initial collision, one of the vehicles slammed into a third unoccupied vehicle that was parked nearby.

Police identified the victims killed as 39-year-old Yarina Garcia Hernandez and her aunt, Gloria Hernandez Molina, who was around 70.

Family Photo

Hernandez's mother, Liliana Hernandez Molina, who's around 65, was hospitalized in critical condition.

"It's a very tragic story, we're praying for the family, they just lost two people in their family," Rodriguez said. "We have a whole family that's destroyed today."

Rodriguez said the teen's parents had no clue he'd taken the car.

"The parents were not aware. The parents, they live close enough, they heard the impact of the accident. They came outside, they noticed their vehicle was missing," Rodriguez said. "They decided to go to the corner where the accident occurred. To their surprise, their vehicle was involved in this accident."

Bob Garcia, Yarina's father, said he's devastated by the loss of his daughter and sister-in-law.

“My daughter is a feisty, good, responsible young girl. I don't wish it on anyone," he told NBC6 on Thursday.

Garcia said his wife remains in serious condition in the hospital.

“She had a stroke in her brain and the doctor was going to check the pressure, because you have your normal pressure but, in the brain, there is another pressure," García said.

“What I want is for justice to be done for my daughter. She doesn't deserve to be dead today. My daughter came every day, when she came home from work, I would be sitting there, and she would come and give me a kiss and tell me 'Daddy, I love you'. I'm not going to have that anymore. They took that away from me," he said.

“He disgraced a family. My cousin, his wife, sister-in-law. He disgraced a family. There's no forgiveness for that... those people have to pay," said Andy García, cousin of the deceased woman.

A GoFundme account was created for the father of the deceased victim to raise funds for the funerals of Yarina García and Gloria Hernández.