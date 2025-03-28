Judge allows Cuban reggaeton singer El Taiger's business to run under new leadership

A Miami-Dade judge allowed El Taiger's four children to gain control of the musician's estate through two co-personal representatives, according to an order obtained by NBC6.

El Taiger, whose real name was Jose Manuel Carbajal Zaldivar, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the back of an SUV in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and 17th Street near Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 3, 2024.

Since the murder, El Taiger's business was legally at a standstill and was not allowed to operate.

However, records show Yuneymis Barreto, a South Florida attorney, along with Katherine Riveron Garcia, the mother of the singer's 6-year-old daughter, will be the legal co-personal representatives of the estate. Barreto told NBC6 they will be the representatives until El Taiger's four children, who are the legal heirs, become adults.

According to records, the singer has four beneficiaries, including a 7-year-old son and three daughters ages 6, 12, and 7.

A judge order states the co-personal representatives are "authorized to engage in the following activities: collecting royalties and licensing fees, negotiating and executing new licensing agreements, marketing and promoting the Decedent’s musical catalog to maintain public interest, ensuring revenue generation, safeguarding copyrights against unauthorized use or infringement, initiating the release of new musical works and productions, including unedited songs and music videos and pursuing legal actions against any person or entity which is interfering with EL TAIGER MUSIC CORP."

The order also states that the net profits of the business are to be deposited in the estate's restricted depository. The representatives must also submit quarterly reports to the court regarding income and expenses.

"To release his music, to listen to his work, to new projects, to people that want to make tributes to El Taiger. We are ready to do that," Barreto said.

On top of making profit, the estate must also pay back money since "The decedent failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years, resulting in a substantial tax liability for the estate," according to records reviewed by NBC6.

The total value of the estate was kept confidential.

As for the criminal case, Damian Valdez-Galloso is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, attempted tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the shooting.

Valdez-Galloso has pleaded not guilty, and if convicted of first-degree murder, could be sentenced to life in prison.

"The family is not happy for the decision the state attorney's office has made so they will be appealing that decision," said Teresa Padron, the singer's former manager.