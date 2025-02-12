Judge allows Kendall father charged in son's killing to live with family

Nearly two years after a Kendall father shot and killed his 21-year-old son, a judge on Wednesday allowed him to go back with his wife and family, partially altering a stay-away order.

Since last April, David Contreras, who is charged with second-degree murder in son Eric's death, has been away from his wife under house arrest with a GPS monitor. He had been ordered to not leave his house other than to see a doctor or his lawyer.

However, on Wednesday, defense attorneys requested for his bond to be reviewed to allow Contreras to reside with his wife, a request his family has been supporting despite Contreras being charged with killing his son.

Miami-Dade Corrections, Family Photo David Contreras, Eric Contreras

Eric Contreras had been described by his friends as a funny and loving college student, who often had fights with his parents.

Friends said the family had been in Orlando for a Disney trip in November of 2023 but said because of how Eric was acting, he and his dad came back to Kendall, where a fight escalated and turned deadly.

According to an arrest report, David Contreras shot his son multiple times "for unknown reasons" then called police and told them he'd shot his son.

When officers arrived to the scene near 10703 Southwest 84th Avenue, they found Eric Contreras suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bodycam footage obtained by NBC6 showed the moments after police arrived to the residence and officers with guns drawn asked Contreras to come out with his hands up.

To back up their request, on Wednesday, Contreras's attorney brought in Dr. Neena Malik to testify.

Dr. Malik stated she evaluated the defendant and his wife multiple times after the shooting.

"Contreras is not a violent person," said Dr. Malik. "He is somebody who is needed by his family."

On the other hand, state attorney Rachel Morales-Gellis stated multiple times her objection to the defendant being allowed to reunite with his family.

Morales-Gellis emphasized this was a domestic violence case.

In the end, Judge David Young granted Contreras's motion and lifted the restriction. Contreras can live together with his wife but the judge ordered for Dr. Malik to meet with the family at least once a week and provide a report.

Contreras and his attorney walked out of court Wednesday declining to comment about his reunification.

Contreras has pleaded not guilty.