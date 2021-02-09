Broward County

Judge Allows Release of Video of Inmate's Encounter With Broward Jail Staff

By Willard Shepard

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of a man who died after spending time in a Broward jail will be allowed to see the surveillance footage of what the sheriff's department says was an altercation between the inmate and deputies.

Broward Judge Keath Frink decided Tuesday that the video would be released to Kevin Desir's family lawyers and loved ones but will not be made public at this time.

"I release the video to (family attorney Greg Lauer) pursuant to a confidentiality agreement to alleviate ... concern about the security," Frink said.

MORE ON KEVIN DESIR

Broward County Feb 4

Family Holds Rally to Demand Independent Investigation Into Broward Inmate's Death

only on 6 Feb 1

Family of Man Who Died After Altercation With Broward Jail Staff Wants Answers

Desir’s family has been trying to get their hands on the Jan. 17 footage from inside the Pompano Beach facility since Desir died at the hospital.

Last week, Desir’s family and their supporters rallied in front of the Broward courthouse to demand the release of the surveillance footage and for an independent investigation. After the altercation, Desir, who was bipolar, arrived at the hospital brain dead.

"If there’s nothing to hide, give us what we are asking for," said Moses Desir, Kevin's brother.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said state law that allows them to keep the video confidential, since its release could hamper the investigation and would raise a security issue at the jail.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyBroward Sheriffs OfficeBSOKevin Desir
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us