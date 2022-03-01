Judge Blocks Ban on Earlier ‘Last Call' on South Beach During Spring Break

It appears, for the moment, that the party will go on past 2 a.m. for visitors in South Beach businesses during the upcoming spring break weeks.
The Miami Herald reports a ban to move the last call on alcohol sales from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. was struck down by Judge Beatrice Butchko on Tuesday.
“We will not be enforcing the city’s 2 a.m. alcohol ban while we file an emergency appeal to the 3rd District Court of Appeals,” Miami Beach spokeswoman Melissa Berthier wrote in a statement to NBC 6.
The initial decision would have been implemented for all establishments located south of 16th Street between Mar. 7 and Mar. 21. Mayor Dan Gelber said he was "obviously disappointed" in the ruling.
“Our city seems to be held hostage by a handful of all-night bars whose business model foments the disorder and chaos that endangers our residents, visitors and cops,” Gelber said.
In June 2021, Butchko struck down a similar liquor law that banned alcohol sales after 2 a.m. in the entertainment district.
