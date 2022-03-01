Miami Beach

Judge Blocks Ban on Earlier ‘Last Call' on South Beach During Spring Break

The initial decision would have been implemented for all establishments located south of 16th Street between March 7th and the 21st

It appears, for the moment, that the party will go on past 2 a.m. for visitors in South Beach businesses during the upcoming spring break weeks.

The Miami Herald reports a ban to move the last call on alcohol sales from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. was struck down by Judge Beatrice Butchko on Tuesday.

“We will not be enforcing the city’s 2 a.m. alcohol ban while we file an emergency appeal to the 3rd District Court of Appeals,” Miami Beach spokeswoman Melissa Berthier wrote in a statement to NBC 6.

The initial decision would have been implemented for all establishments located south of 16th Street between Mar. 7 and Mar. 21. Mayor Dan Gelber said he was "obviously disappointed" in the ruling.

“Our city seems to be held hostage by a handful of all-night bars whose business model foments the disorder and chaos that endangers our residents, visitors and cops,” Gelber said.

In June 2021, Butchko struck down a similar liquor law that banned alcohol sales after 2 a.m. in the entertainment district.

