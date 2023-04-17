Judge Declares Mistrial in Plantation Love Triangle Murder Case

A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a man accused of killing another man in an alleged love triangle murder in Plantation.

Eric Robinson, 51, had been on trial for second-degree murder in the bludgeoning death of 39-year-old Nicholis Wilcox in October of 2017.

But in court Monday, the judge overseeing the case said previous domestic violence issues involving Robinson should not have been raised, and declared a mistrial.

A new jury was expected to be brought in for the case this week.

Police said Robinson beat Wilcox to death in an apartment home they once lived in together. Prosecutors said Robinson came into the room where Wilcox was in bed with Robinson’s ex-girlfriend, Isabella Tagliarini, and beat him with a metal rod.

Broward Sheriff's Office Eric Robinson and Isabella Tagliarini

Wilcox's body was later found in a dumpster in Plantation, behind a shopping center off Cleary Boulevard and Nob Hill Road.

Police said Tagliarini helped Robinson clean up the murder scene, dispose of the body and dump a bloody mattress in a separate dumpster not far from the house.

Robinson's defense attorneys allege Tagliarini is the one who beat Wilcox to death, and then asked Robinson for help.

Tagliarini has already pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and faces up to five years in prison. She won’t be sentenced until after she testifies in this case for the prosecution.

Robinson faces life in prison if convicted.