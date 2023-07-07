Judge denies motion for jury to see vehicle where YNW Melly allegedly killed two rappers

A Broward County judge moved to dismiss the prosecutors' motion for a jury to view evidence in the double murder trial of Florida rapper YNW Melly.

During a motion hearing on Friday, the defense team of YNW Melly — born Jamell Demons — stated their case as to why a request for the jury to view the Jeep where Anthony Williams (also known as YNW Sakchaser) and Christopher Thomas Jr. (known as YNW Juvy) were allegedly killed would be "overkill."

A motion hearing is where a judge determines whether or not evidence is admissible in court before it is presented to a jury.

"We don't even know where the decedents were truly sitting because there are no crime scene photos that actually show them being in the car at the hospital," Demons' attorney, Raven Liberty, explained to the judge.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She added that the measurements and pictures of the inside of the vehicle were already brought up during the trial, so it would not be necessary for a jury to view it again.

The court also deliberated whether or not data from the Apple Health app would be admissible, and if the prosecutors could delay a deposition.

Demons turned himself in to Miramar police in February 2019, after Cortlen Henry (also known as YNW Bortlen) was arrested for the murders of Williams and Thomas.

Demons and Henry are accused of shooting Williams and Thomas and staging their deaths as a drive-by shooting in which they were also victims.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Demons.

The trial continues Monday.