Judge Elizabeth Scherer, From Parkland School Shooting Case, Resigns

The Broward County judge who presided over the Parkland school shooter's trial is stepping down.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer submitted her letter of resignation to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday, NBC6 confirmed. The news was first reported by Court TV.

"It has been a privilege to serve the people of the State of Florida as a member of the judiciary for over 10 years," Scherer wrote in the brief letter.

Scherer, a former prosecutor, was appointed to the Broward circuit court in 2012 by then-Gov. Rick Scott.

She had been re-elected without opposition in 2020 to a six-year term.

Her resignation takes effect on June 30. DeSantis is expected to select her replacement.

Broward Chief Administrative Judge Jack Tuter said Scherer approached him last year about leaving the bench.

"During her service, Judge Scherer handled one of the most challenging cases in Broward County's history," Tuter said in a statement. "She did so in a professional and dignified manner."

Scherer is a graduate of Florida State University and got her law degree at the University of Miami. She comes from a family of lawyers. Her father most prominently assisted George W. Bush’s campaign in the 2000 election litigation.

Scherer gained fame during the sentencing trial of the gunman in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer officially sentenced the Parkland killer to 34 consecutive life sentences without parole. NBC 6's Tony Pipitone reports

Scherer had no choice but to sentence the gunman to life in prison with no parole after the jury couldn't reach a then legally-required unanimous decision on recommending the death penalty.

A law signed by DeSantis last month that was enacted in the wake of the Parkland trial removes a unanimous jury in Florida death penalty cases.