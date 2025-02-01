Judge grants bond for Miami teen charged with manslaughter after boyfriend stabbed and killed

A 17-year-old girl who was arrested in connection to the death of her boyfriend appeared before a judge on Saturday.

Jahari Malik was charged with one count of manslaughter with a deadly weapon.

Malik's arrest comes after 17-year-old Yahkeim Lollar was found stabbed in the garage of his apartment building on Dec. 20.

During Malik's court appearance, her attorneys argued that she should be given bond because she remained at the scene after Lollar was stabbed, called 911, tried to help him and cooperated with police.

The judge granted Malik a $50,000 bond and ordered that she be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor until her next court date.

Malik's case was heard in children’s court on Friday, where prosecutors officially filed to have the teen transferred to adult court, which is why NBC6 is identifying her.

Following Lollar's death, his family has not stopped their quest to get Malik behind bars.

“It took somebody that he trusted and loved, he wasn’t that kind of guy to be around the wrong crowd,” Darveed Lollar said.

Lollar’s family told NBC6 that she was interrogated but not arrested after the homicide.

His mother, Nathalie Jean, said she frantically ran downstairs after getting the call that something happened. Police told her he was gone.

Lollar was a junior at Miami Northwestern Senior High School and was described as being devoted to his family. He loved playing football and video games and dreamed of a career in finance, his mother said.

Last week, after the family protested outside the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, prosecutors told NBC6 the matter was under police investigation and they were waiting on additional evidence.

Records obtained by NBC6 show on January 28, Malik was arrested on a manslaughter charge and transported to a juvenile center.

Arrest documents show Malik was shopping with a friend on Dec 20. They traveled through rideshare. The defendant allegedly stated when she uses rideshare, she carries pepper spray, but that day she brought a knife.

Records show that after shopping, Malik and her friend called the victim and asked to meet at his residence. At Lollar’s apartment complex, Malik allegedly told police she was horseplaying with him. It’s unclear how the horseplay escalated to a deadly stabbing.

Malik is expected to appear in court in five days to determine whether she will remain in custody until her trial.