Judge grants bond for Miramar Fire Rescue employee accused of soliciting minor

A civilian employee with Miramar Fire Rescue who was arrested after being accused of soliciting a minor appeared before a judge Thursday.

Julio Roman, 56, was arrested Wednesday on three counts of transmission of materials harmful to a minor.

During his court appearance on Thursday, a judge set Roman's bond at $25,000 on each count for a total of $75,000.

Once Roman pays his bond, he will be held under pre-trial supervision with a GPS monitor and is ordered to not have any contact with minors.

According to Miramar Fire Rescue, Roman has worked for them for around 10 years and was placed on paid leave pending the outcome of his case.

Roman is a civilian employee with the department who works as a logistics technician.

"The Miramar Fire Rescue Department takes these allegations seriously and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and transparency. We will be fully cooperating with all applicable agencies," the department said in a statement.

Roman has since bonded out of jail.