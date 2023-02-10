Judge Grants Bond to Ex-Hialeah Cops Accused of Kidnapping and Beating Homeless Man

Two former Hialeah Police officers accused of kidnapping a homeless man, driving him to an isolated location, and beating him while he was handcuffed were back in court Friday where a judge granted their release on bond.

The officers, 27-year-old Rafael Otano and 22-year-old Lorenzo Orfila, turned themselves in to authorities and were booked into the Miami-Dade jail in late January to face charges in the case.

Both had initially been ordered held without bond but after a days-long hearing, Miami-Dade Judge Robert T. Watson said Friday that both would be allowed to post bond.

Orfila was given a $20,000 bond while Otano's was set at $10,000. Both will be placed on house arrest and were ordered to have no contact with the victim.

The officers were charged with armed kidnapping and battery, and Orfila is also charged with official misconduct, in connection with the December arrest of Jose Ortega-Gutierrez.

Ortega-Gutierrez, who is homeless, was placed in handcuffs and put in the back of a Hialeah Police car at a shopping plaza on W. 60th Street, despite surveillance footage from the scene not showing a reason for him to be taken into custody, officials said.

Authorities said the officers took Ortega-Gutierrez to an isolated location where he was beaten and thrown to the ground while still handcuffed.

Ortega-Gutierrez said he lost consciousness and woke up unhandcuffed, alone, and bleeding from his head. He started walking and happened to come across an off-duty Hialeah Police officer who was walking his dog and called 911 for him.

Two other men are accused of helping the officers after the incident.

Orfila and Otano have been fired by the department.

The bond hearing began earlier this week as the officers were seeking to be released while they await trial.

Defense attorneys had argued their clients were innocent, with Otano's attorney Michael Pizzi stating that there was "zero evidence" of his client kidnapping anyone.

Defense attorneys also questioned the criminal history of the victim and accused the lead detective of leaving out information in the warrants that could have helped the defendants.

Pizzi pointed out that Gutierrez was allegedly drunk at the shopping center and changed his story multiple times. The lead detective stated that the information was not excluded but simply not deemed important for the warrant.

Prosecutors said they have GPS evidence showing the route taken by the officers to the remote location where Gutierrez was allegedly beaten and left.

A 911 call that led to the police response was also played in court.