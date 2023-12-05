Judge postpones ruling on whether Hialeah teen accused of mom's murder will stay in adult prison

A 13-year-old boy accused of stabbing his mother to death in Hialeah is hoping to get transferred out of an adult jail to the juvenile detention center and wait for trial.

Miami-Dade Judge Richard Hersch was expected to rule Tuesday, but the decision was pushed to give defense attorneys more time.

Derek Rosa is facing a murder charge in the Oct. 12 killing of his mother, 39-year-old Irina Garcia. He's being charged as an adult and is currently being held at the Metro West Detention Center.

In court Tuesday, defense attorneys said they want to present witnesses to prove Derek Rosa's rights are being violated inside Metro West.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Judge Hersch said he believes Rosa is required to be at Metro West, but he will allow the defense the time they need to attempt to prove their case.

Defense attorneys said they have about six witnesses set for day two of the evidentiary hearing, which is scheduled to be on Thursday.

Ahead of the next hearing, attorneys will reportedly try collect movement and medical logs from inside the jail -- to try and prove their allegations.

Tuesday's hearing comes one week after Derek Rosa made his first courtroom appearance before the judge at a status hearing. Rosa, wearing a brown jumpsuit, appeared calm throughout the hearing, while his grandmother and family members appeared very emotional.

The hearing also comes after several chilling photos were released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office that show the knife used to kill Garcia covered in blood.

Two other photos captured from a nearby baby monitor show Garcia holding her newborn daughter, and then her son, Rosa, later standing over her the night of the killing. Another photo shows Rosa posing with what appears to be blood on his hand. It's reportedly the same photo Rosa allegedly sent to a friend after the killing.

On Friday NBC6 heard from witnesses who work directly with Rosa. NBC6 was told he is the youngest of 34 juveniles being held at the new juvenile section at Metro West, and that the rest are 16 and 17 years old.

"I have no complaints with Rosa," a witness said. "My staff haven’t given me no complaints when it comes to Rosa."

The department of corrections says they are always watching Rosa because he's considered high profile. The teen is alone in a cell with a frosted window with no direct view outside.

Rosa is alone and cannot associate with other children. He is only allowed to play with staff members, to ensure his safety.

Defense attorneys for a Hialeah 13-year-old accused of brutally stabbing his mother to death last month were examining the crime scene Thursday.

Prosecutors are against moving him to juvenile detention because they say Rosa needs to be treated as an adult as that is what the law says for those charged as such.

The judge gave defense attorneys until Tuesday. If they need more time to present witnesses, then there will be a hearing on Thursday.

If defense does not need more time to convice the judge to move the teen, the judge will rule on Tuesday.