Judge Rules Clevelander Hotel Can Sell Alcohol Until 5 a.m.

The order is in. A South Florida judge has ruled the Clevelander on South Beach will be able to sell alcohol until 5 a.m.

The iconic hotel sued after the City of Miami Beach voted to roll back last call until 2 a.m.

The move, according to the mayor, would help crack down on what he has called disorder and crime.

“This little part of our city has become a magnet for disorder and crime, in part, because of the sort of entertainment-only atmosphere, party atmosphere. So the way we think to diminish that is to roll back liquor hours,” said Mayor Dan Gelber.

The city of Miami Beach has already filed its appeal, so the battle will continue at the appellate court level. However, for now, the Clevelander can continue selling alcohol until 5 a.m.

“We think, respectfully, that the judge didn’t get it right and we’re going to ask the appellate court to look at her ruling,” said Gelber.

Some visitors are on the city’s side of this issue.

“Everyone starts getting drunk and everyone starts getting crazy, so it’s good to be at 2 a.m.,” said one tourist from Houston.

While others are excited to have the freedom to part and drink much later.

“In New York, everything closes at 4 a.m. So I’d rather have that freedom for that extra,” said Vicke Jones, who was visiting South Beach from New York.

According to Kendall Coffey, the attorney representing the Clevelander, this decision will only impact the Clevelander. However, Mayor Gelber seemed to suggest otherwise.

There will be a referendum on the matter in the November election where the voters could decide to restore the 5 a.m. last call.