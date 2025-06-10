Judge sets $200,000 bond for man accused of shooting at FHP trooper in St. Lucie County

New details were released after a Miami Gardens man was arrested Sunday morning when he fled from deputies, led a trooper on a chase in St. Lucie County and started shooting.

Tommy Leal, 29, was charged with fleeing police at a high speed, aggravated battery on an officer, firing a missile into a vehicle and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

During his court appearance on Monday, a judge set Leal's bond to $200,000.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, an assault was reported in Tampa on Saturday, where a witness identified Leal as the suspect.

During an attempt to pull him over, Leal fled the scene.

A warrant for his arrest and a Be on the Lockout were issued.

A report by the Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper spotted what appeared to be Leal's car the following morning and when he ran it, he found it was involved in a "hostile situation" in Hillsborough County."

Notes said that "the vehicle had guns and a long gun."

When the trooper started to follow Leal and turned his lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop before the Midway Boulevard exit in St. Lucie County, Leal turned off his vehicle's headlights and fled from the trooper, reaching speeds of 109 mph on Interstate 95, the report said.

As the pursuit continued, investigators said the trooper performed a PIT maneuver on Leal's car and when the car started spinning, the trooper said he saw Leal pointing a gun at him.

Leal then tried to shoot at least one round at trooper.

Dashcam video showed Leal firing shots at the trooper when his car was spinning and two rounds were heard. One of the rounds showed the muzzle flash out of his window.

The report said that Leal's car was on the outside shoulder of the highway on the car and rolled over once.

Leal then refused to comply with the trooper's commands and he waited for backup to arrive at the scene, the report said.

When St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene, the report said, they used a drone to check Leal's vehicle and saw him lying on the grass with a long-barreled firearm.

After officers and another trooper armed with a shield approached him, Leal was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

Once Leal was at the hospital, detectives searched his car and found a firearm box on the front passenger seat, the report said. Officers also saw multiple rounds inside the car and found an ammunition sling with around 25 shotgun shells on the ground under the car.