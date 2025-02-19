Judge sets $25,000 bond for Broward teacher charged with sexual misconduct

A Broward County teacher who was arrested on alarming criminal allegations appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Lem McKinney, was booked on charges of soliciting/engaging in sexual contact as an authority figure, according to online jail records.

He was a social sciences teacher at J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs.

BSO Booking photo of Lem McKinney

During his court appearance, a judge set McKinney's bond to $25,000 and ordered him to not have contact with minors, except for his children, cannot have contact with the alleged victim, and is not allowed to return to J.P. Taravella High School.

Details on the accusations were not disclosed.

Broward County Public Schools officials said McKinney was reassigned away from students pending the outcome of the investigation.

McKinney has been at J.P. Taravella since 2022.