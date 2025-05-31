Crime and Courts

Judge sets $251,500 bond for woman involved in fatal hit-and-run in Little Havana

Ivana Gomez, 32, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death and resisting an officer without violence

By NBC6

A woman who was arrested after being involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Little Havana appeared before a judge.

Ivana Gomez, 32, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death and resisting an officer without violence.

During her court appearance on Saturday, the victim's cousin addressed the court.

"I just want your honor to be aware of what a shining light has been taken out of this world by the incredible irresponsibility of this defendant," she said.

Prosecutors argued that Gomez's bond be set to $ 1 million but the judge set her bond to $251,500 and ordered that she surrender her passports and be placed under house arrest.

According to Miami Police, on Friday a female pedestrian was stuck in the area of Southwest 22nd Avenue and 8th Street.

She was identified as 41-year-old Kathryn Carlin Kipnis and was later pronounced dead around 1:20 a.m.

According to an arrest report, Gomez had passed a police officer while driving a BMW at a high rate of speed moments before she struck the pedestrian.

The BMW didn't stop even after the officer activated his lights and siren and only stopped when it reached a red light with two vehicles in front of her.

The officer noted in the report that Gomez had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and bloodshot, watery eyes.

According to the report, the victim was hit so hard some of her hair was embedded in the BMW's windshield and was found on the front passenger headrest.

"Cars always pass here zooming by, it’s not unusual to hear street racing and jaywalking happens a lot," resident Ernesto Pollo said. "I knew it was going to happen sooner or later because the conditions are all there."

