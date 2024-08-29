Judge sets trial date in singer Sean Kingston's federal $1 million fraud case

A judge has set a trial date in the federal case against singer Sean Kingston and his mother, who are accused of defrauding multiple businesses out of more than $1 million.

Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, and his mother, Janice Turner, appeared in federal court in Fort Lauderdale Thursday where a judge set their trial date for March 24, 2025.

The judge estimated the trial will take around a week.

The 34-year-old Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, and his mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner, are facing federal and state charges that include grand theft and wire fraud.

Both appeared in state court on Monday, where they entered not guilty pleas.

Kingston's attorney said earlier this week that he wants to have one of the cases dismissed.

"We'll get either the federal case dismissed or the state case dismissed," said Kingston's attorney, Robert Rosenblatt.

Singer Sean Kingston and his mother are facing decades in prison after they were charged by a grand jury in a $1 million fraud scheme in South Florida.

Kingston had been arrested in California back in May, the same day Turner was arrested during a raid on the Southwest Ranches mansion where the singer lives.

Arrest warrants said that from October 2023 to March of this year, Kingston, Turner and others defrauded multiple businesses, including a jeweler, a luxury furniture maker, a high-end auto dealer and a company that specializes in TV and entertainment systems.

Prosecutors said they purchased the items using fraudulent documents including bank wires and payment transfers, then kept or tried to keep the items despite not paying.

In one instance, Kingston allegedly fraudulently obtained a bed valued at more than $86,000 from a company named Maree, whose website said it "designs and creates the world's largest luxury beds."

In another, a Cadillac Escalade valued at $159,701.49 was fraudulently obtained from an exotic car dealership, the warrants said.

Also fraudulently obtained was jewelry valued at $480,000, the warrants said.

The total value of the items obtained exceeded $1 million, prosecutors said.

"We believe he's innocent," Rosenblatt said. "We're looking forward to trying this case either in state or federal court, or both if necessary."

Kingston was already serving a two-year probation sentence for trafficking in stolen property.

The singer and his mother are due back in state court on October 11th.

Kingston had some major hits including his 2007 debut single "Beautiful Girls." He's previously collaborated with Justin Bieber and Soulja Boy.